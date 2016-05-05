Two earn JCRW's Polly Guthrie scholarships

Phoebe Chambers, fourth from left, and Travis Tilton, fifth from left, were presented last week with Polly Guthrie Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $2,500 by Johnson County Republican Women. Chambers, a senior at Centennial High School, will attend Texas State University in the fall. Tilton, a senior at Cleburne High School, will attend Texas Tech University in the fall. Also shown are members of the JCRW's scholarship committee and the late Guthrie's husband, Jack, fifth from right.