Prized show cow recovered

Danielle Thompson has been reunited with her prized polled shorthorn cow, "Miss Ruby."

The brown-and-white bred cow, weighing 1,200 to 1,400 pounds, was noticed to be missing sometime this weekend in the 6200 block of County Road 305. The cow turned up Monday afternoon, unharmed.

"It was a great relief," Thompson said. "She was my favorite show heifer. It was great news when my mother called to say she was found."

It was feared the cow could have been stolen, but is now believed to have walked into a creek bed on the family's property in Grandview and became lost in the brush.

"We searched for her everywhere for probably at least three hours," Thomspon said.

The cow was the reserve supreme champion in January at the Johnson County Junior Livestock Show and took top honors at other major shows.

"This cow was a champion, so it would be highly sought after as breeding stock," Sheriff Bob Alford said.

Thompson is the reigning Johnson County Livestock and Agricultural Association's reserve queen and is a sophomore studying animal science at Texas A&M University. Additionally, Thompson served as the vice president of the Grandview FFA from 2014-15 and won a dairy judging national championship in 2015.

The safe recovery of the prized cow pleased Alford.

"I know how hard-working these agricultural students are and I understand Danielle is a great example," Alford said. "These students get up early and stay out at the barn late with their animals. They put in a lot of time outside of school on their projects."

It does not appear the cow was taken, Alford said, and as such no charges are expected to be filed.