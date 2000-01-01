News Stories

Former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor commits suicide on Facebook Live

A former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor, model, and dancer caused shockwaves early Monday when he committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live in Los Angeles.

By BEN TINSLEY

City of Burleson issues temporary water shut-off notice

BURLESON – Burleson officials on Wednesday issued a temporary water shut-off notice for various areas of the city.

By BEN TINSLEY

Young child dies in early morning, multiple car collision on I-35W

BURLESON – A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday morning as the result of a four-vehicle collision in the 800 block on North I-35W – just south of Alsbury, authorities said.

By BEN TINSLEY

EXPLORING THE LEGACY OF AUDIE MURPHY

It’s still there.
The church steeple the young soldier from Kingston, near Farmersville, about 85 miles northeast of Burleson, saw from the edge of the woods is still there.

By PAUL GNADT

PD takes down serial thief on Sun. Jan. 15

BURLESON –  A suspected serial thief was captured by Burleson police Sunday, Jan.

By BEN TINSLEY

Sports

Centennial's Murphy registers four wins

Blake Murphy had a big weekend wrestling at 182 pounds. The junior went undefeated, with four wins, all by fall, while scoring a team-high 24 points at the Panther City Duals.

Lady Elks softball hosts dinner

Burleson’s softball team held its annual spaghetti supper fund-raiser and auction over the weekend.

Spartans down Joshua, stay in tie for first place

Centennial’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first District 9-5A loss Tuesday night with a 42-35 home victory over Joshua.

Burleson’s Justin McMaster goes for rebound during a game earlier this season. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Elks’ Dubose sees silver lining in loss to Seguin

It’s tough to find a bright spot in a loss but Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose was able to find a silver lining in Tuesday’s 58-51 District 9-5A road loss to Arlington Seguin.

Molly McCalla, shown in action earlier this season, scored 20 points in Centennial’s win over Joshua Tuesday. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Lady Spartans romp to easy victory

A newcomer and veteran played major roles in Centennial’s 75-27 District 9-5A victory over Joshua at home Tuesday night.

Obituaries

LARRY LAVERNE FOLEY

Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

PATRICIA JEAN HORN

Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

CAROLYN SPENCER

Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.

