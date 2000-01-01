News Stories

'The Little Mermaid' premieres at BHS

BURLESON – The Burleson High School Fine Arts Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” began Thurs, Feb. 2.

By BEN TINSLEY

Burleson Police Department launches new program that will train residents to be vigilant

BURLESON – The Burleson Police Department has announced the launch of  a new program designed to help keep residents safe through greater awareness.

By CONTRIBUTED REPORTS

Burleson man electrocuted in Godley accident

GODLEY – A Burleson man died the afternoon of Wed., Feb. 1, while trying to put up a sign for an oilfield chemical business in the 6000 block of County Road 1001.

By BEN TINSLEY

Man arrested in suspected murder of wife in Burleson

BURLESON – Richard Allen Ward originally told police that his wife, Cynthia Thompson, had hanged herself. But authorities believe Ward actually killed her.

By BEN TINSLEY

A second Tuesday afternoon accident in Burleson area

BURLESON – A second major accident – in addition to the previously reported fuel spill – took place Tuesday afternoon.

By BEN TINSLEY

Sports

BHS' Schuman and Nelson sign football letters of intent

Burleson's football program had a pair of football players signed letters of intent Wednesday. Defensive lineman Trey Schuman signed with Rice and Nelson.

Spartans Ryan, Lambert and Richards sgin football LOI's

Three Spartans football players signed football letters of intent Wednesday on national signing day.

CHS' Beckrich will play on Dallas Baptist's pitch

Centennial's Lindsey Beckrich signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play women's soccer at the Dallas Baptist University.

Burleson’s Logan Potts goes to the basket during a District 9-5A game earlier this season. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Wins keep Elks in 9-5A playoff hunt

Playing with its back to the wall seems to be something Burleson’s boy’s basketball team enjoys.

Centennial’s Kayleigh Benson, show in action earlier this season, hit three consecutive three-pointers in Tuesday’s victory over Arlington Seguin. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Benson’s shooting leads to big victory

In the now ancient coin-operated video game - NBA Jam - a player that strung together baskets would literally catch on fire and just couldn’t miss.

Obituaries

JAMES T. “JIM” PETERSON JR.

James T “Jim” Peterson Jr., 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

LARRY LAVERNE FOLEY

Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

PATRICIA JEAN HORN

Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Burleson Star

327 N.W. Renfro St.
PO Box 909
Burleson, TX 76028-0909

Phone: 817-295-0486
FAX: 817-295-5278

 