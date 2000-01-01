News Stories
Steven Odell Moon, 57, of Burleson, was pardoned by President Obama earlier this month. He was one of 78 people pardoned by the President on Dec. 19.
By Ben Tinsley
A Burleson man drowned last week while performing a routine five-year inspection of a million-gallon municipal water storage tank in Massachusetts.
By Candy McMichen
BURLESON – Five youngsters believed to have committed a spree of car burglaries around the Peach Lane area were apprehended and taken into custody Saturday after leading Burleson Police on a fairly
By Ben Tinsley
BURLESON – Well, 2016 is ending and it is now time for one last peek at the stories that affected this community over the past 365 days.
By STAFF REPORTS
BURLESON – The recent death of Gary Edgmon of Burleson, who suffered from years and years of depression, is causing major waves among the many friends and family members who loved him.
By Ben Tinsley
Sports
After falling in its first game at the Aggieland Tournament, Centennial's girls basketball team won its next four games to win the Bronze Bracket championship.
Burleson’s girls basketball team camp up short in the championship game of the Pilot Point Tournament losing to Bridgeport, 27-26, Tuesday.
After running Centennial’s triple option attack for the past two seasons, senior quarter Payton Strambler knew the offense as well as his coaches.
Burleson’s football team couldn’t overcome inexperience in its 2016 campaign and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years but the coaches in District 9-5A tagged three of the Elks for f
1 - Eagle first Spartan to swim at state
Centennial freshman Zack Eagle became the first Spartan to compete at the UIL Class 5A swimming and diving championships.
Obituaries
Dema Diane Montgomery, loving wife, Princess, best friend to John Montgomery, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Paul F. Bradley, born Sept.
Douglas Hammond was born Nov. 7, 1937 and passed away Dec. 22, 2016.
