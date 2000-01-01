Aurora Michelle Withem

News Stories

Two department store employees honored by city for saving infant’s life in December

BURLESON – When 2-week-old Aurora Michelle Withem was with her family at the front of Burleson’s Ross department store on Dec.

By Ben Tinsley

There’s a new sheriff in town!

JOHNSON COUNTY –  As he was preparing  to begin his first term as Johnson County sheriff, Adam King recently shared a handwritten list of his top professional hopes, concerns and priorities.

By Ben Tinsley

Burleson man pardoned by President Obama

Steven Odell Moon, 57, of Burleson, was pardoned by President Obama earlier this month. He was one of 78 people pardoned by the President on Dec. 19.

By Ben Tinsley

Local diver drowns during inspection

A Burleson man drowned last week while performing a routine five-year inspection of a million-gallon municipal water storage tank in Massachusetts.

By Candy McMichen

Burleson Police apprehend suspected car burglars

BURLESON – Five youngsters believed to have committed a spree of car burglaries around the Peach Lane area were apprehended and taken into custody Saturday after leading Burleson Police on a fairly

By Ben Tinsley

Sports

Centennial senior Lindsey Beckrich will lead the Lady Spartans’ efforts in the midfield this season. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Lady Spartans look to continue playoff streak

Centennial girls soccer coach Kara Cuellar is learning to coach without  senior midfielder Hanna Mattinson.

Burleson junior midfielder Faith Strube returns this season for the Lady Elks. BURLESON COURTESY PHOTO/STEPHANIE MITCHELL

Leshinski will guide Lady Elks

For the past two years, Chris Leshinski served as assistant coach to Buleson girls soccer head coach Charles Nobles.

Casey Wright, left, Centennial’s top scorer in last season, returns for his junior campaign. BURLESON STAR/FILE PHOTO

Boydstun sees Spartans shaping up

New Centennial boys soccer coach Brian Boydstun has been nothing but pleased with the way his players have responded to his coaching style.

Joshua Padilla, 15, and Rolando Medina, return for Burleson after starting as freshmen. BURLESON STAR/FILE PHOTO

Experience could help out Elks

Last season, the senior class helped lay the foundation for Burleson’s boys soccer program and coach Travis Hughes.

Centennial’s Hayden Smith scored eight of the Spartans 10 points in overtime Tuesday night in a District 9-5A win over Cleburne. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Smith leads Spartans to overtime win

Early in Tuesday’s District 9-5A Cleburne, Centennial guard Hayden Smith was struggling to find his shot.

Obituaries

DOLLY JANICE SPELLS

Dolly Janice Spells, 84, of Keene, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

EARNIE SIMMONS MAYFIELD

Earnie Simmons Mayfield, 87, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.

DEMA DIANE MONTGOMERY

Dema Diane Montgomery, loving wife, Princess, best friend to John Montgomery, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

