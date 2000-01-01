News Stories
BURLESON – The Burleson High School Fine Arts Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” began Thurs, Feb. 2.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – The Burleson Police Department has announced the launch of a new program designed to help keep residents safe through greater awareness.
By CONTRIBUTED REPORTS
GODLEY – A Burleson man died the afternoon of Wed., Feb. 1, while trying to put up a sign for an oilfield chemical business in the 6000 block of County Road 1001.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – Richard Allen Ward originally told police that his wife, Cynthia Thompson, had hanged herself. But authorities believe Ward actually killed her.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – A second major accident – in addition to the previously reported fuel spill – took place Tuesday afternoon.
By BEN TINSLEY
Sports
Burleson's football program had a pair of football players signed letters of intent Wednesday. Defensive lineman Trey Schuman signed with Rice and Nelson.
Three Spartans football players signed football letters of intent Wednesday on national signing day.
Centennial's Lindsey Beckrich signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play women's soccer at the Dallas Baptist University.
Playing with its back to the wall seems to be something Burleson’s boy’s basketball team enjoys.
In the now ancient coin-operated video game - NBA Jam - a player that strung together baskets would literally catch on fire and just couldn’t miss.
Obituaries
James T “Jim” Peterson Jr., 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Burleson Star
327 N.W. Renfro St.
PO Box 909
Burleson, TX 76028-0909
Phone: 817-295-0486
FAX: 817-295-5278