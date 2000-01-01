News Stories

Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter’s January 2017 State Of The City speech (verbatim)

EDITOR's NOTE: Following is the complete speech recently delivered by Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter during his "State of the City" presentation.

 

INTRODUCTION

By BURLESON MAYOR KEN SHETTER

Mayor delivers 'state of city' address

Regardless that gambling is illegal in Burleson, the city’s highest ranking elected official publicly encouraged local business leaders to bet.

By PAUL GNADT

Burleson ISD school board gives low marks to state's 'A-F' accountbility system

Members of the Burleson ISD board of trustees joined more than 238 school districts across Texas Tuesday night when they passed a resolution urging the Texas Legislature to repeal of the state’s “A

By BEN TINSLEY

Former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor commits suicide on Facebook Live

A former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor, model, and dancer caused shockwaves early Monday when he committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live in Los Angeles.

By BEN TINSLEY

City of Burleson issues temporary water shut-off notice

BURLESON – Burleson officials on Wednesday issued a temporary water shut-off notice for various areas of the city.

By BEN TINSLEY

Sports

Centennial’s Seleca Steward finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly last Thursday at the District 7-5A swimming at diving championships. Steward qualified to compete at the Class 5A Region 2 championships Feb. 3-4. BURLESON STAR/Andrea Schreiner

Record number headed to regionals

When the water had settled at the end of the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships last Thursday, Centennial had qualified 11 individuals in 12 events and all six relays for the regionals

Burleson’s Amelia Flug won the 100-yard butterfly last Thursday at the District 7-5A swimming at diving championships. The sophomore qualified to compete in two individual events at the Class 5A Region 2 championships Feb. 3-4. BURLESON STAR/Andrea Schreiner

Personal bests abound at district meet

With 12 swimmers turning in personal best times in at least one event, Burleson’s swim team had a strong showing last Thursday at the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships at the Mansfiel

Centennial’s Casie Watson works for control of the ball in the Lady Spartans match Thursday against Keller Timber Creek. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Lady Spartans get work in before district begins

Centennial girls soccer coach loves taking her team to the Johnny Baggett Memorial “Kick-off” Classic hosted by Birdville High School because of the scale of competition they face in each match.

Centennial’s KJ Walker goes up for a block during the Spartans’ 66-61 District 9-5A win over Crowley Tuesday night. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Spartans beat Eagles, nab share of first place

Centennial’s boys basketball team completed its first sweep of Crowley Tuesday night, in the four-year history of the series.

Jaylen Johnson, shown in action earlier this season, scored 26 points in Tuesday’s loss at Granbury. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Loss puts Elks in tough spot

Cade Dudley is a name that Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose won’t forget for a while.

Obituaries

LARRY LAVERNE FOLEY

Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

PATRICIA JEAN HORN

Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

CAROLYN SPENCER

Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.

