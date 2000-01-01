News Stories
BURLESON – Richard Allen Ward originally told police Saturday that his wife, Cynthia Thompson, had hanged herself. But authorities believe Ward actually killed her.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – A second major accident – in addition to the previously reported fuel spill – took place Tuesday afternoon.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – Hazmat authorities were on their way to the scene of a significant diesel fuel spill along the 2100 block of SB Interstate 35W near Jellystone around roughly 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.
By BEN TINSLEY
EDITOR's NOTE: Following is the complete speech recently delivered by Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter during his "State of the City" presentation.
INTRODUCTION
By BURLESON MAYOR KEN SHETTER
Regardless that gambling is illegal in Burleson, the city’s highest ranking elected official publicly encouraged local business leaders to bet.
By PAUL GNADT
When the water had settled at the end of the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships last Thursday, Centennial had qualified 11 individuals in 12 events and all six relays for the regionals
With 12 swimmers turning in personal best times in at least one event, Burleson’s swim team had a strong showing last Thursday at the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships at the Mansfiel
Centennial girls soccer coach loves taking her team to the Johnny Baggett Memorial “Kick-off” Classic hosted by Birdville High School because of the scale of competition they face in each match.
Centennial’s boys basketball team completed its first sweep of Crowley Tuesday night, in the four-year history of the series.
Cade Dudley is a name that Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose won’t forget for a while.
James T “Jim” Peterson Jr., 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
