News Stories
Burleson resident, Fabian Sonora, 21, lost his life in the early morning hours Monday in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
By CANDY McMICHEN
Tom Foster of Burleson has been hired as the new executive director of Johnson County Emergency Services District #1, officials recently announced.
By Ben Tinsley
BURLESON – Shane O’Rourke certainly has paid his dues as a Republican.
By Ben Tinsley
CLEBURNE – The need for separation was never more evident.
By Paul Gnadt
An 85-year-old man is being hailed as a hero for helping pull two victims from a car crash before their vehicle was consumed in flame early Sunday.
By Ben Tinsley
Sports
Centennial’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first District 9-5A loss Tuesday night with a 42-35 home victory over Joshua.
It’s tough to find a bright spot in a loss but Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose was able to find a silver lining in Tuesday’s 58-51 District 9-5A road loss to Arlington Seguin.
A newcomer and veteran played major roles in Centennial’s 75-27 District 9-5A victory over Joshua at home Tuesday night.
Burleson’s girls basketball team opened the first quarter of Tuesday’s District 9-5A game at Arlington Seguin strong.
Joshua’s Trip Vick, a Burleson resident, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Vanguard University of Southern California.
Obituaries
Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.
Yvette M. LeGros, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
