News Stories
A former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor, model, and dancer caused shockwaves early Monday when he committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live in Los Angeles.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – Burleson officials on Wednesday issued a temporary water shut-off notice for various areas of the city.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday morning as the result of a four-vehicle collision in the 800 block on North I-35W – just south of Alsbury, authorities said.
By BEN TINSLEY
It’s still there.
The church steeple the young soldier from Kingston, near Farmersville, about 85 miles northeast of Burleson, saw from the edge of the woods is still there.
By PAUL GNADT
BURLESON – A suspected serial thief was captured by Burleson police Sunday, Jan.
By BEN TINSLEY
Sports
Blake Murphy had a big weekend wrestling at 182 pounds. The junior went undefeated, with four wins, all by fall, while scoring a team-high 24 points at the Panther City Duals.
Burleson’s softball team held its annual spaghetti supper fund-raiser and auction over the weekend.
Centennial’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first District 9-5A loss Tuesday night with a 42-35 home victory over Joshua.
It’s tough to find a bright spot in a loss but Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose was able to find a silver lining in Tuesday’s 58-51 District 9-5A road loss to Arlington Seguin.
A newcomer and veteran played major roles in Centennial’s 75-27 District 9-5A victory over Joshua at home Tuesday night.
Obituaries
Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.
