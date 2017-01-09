Shane O’Rourke and his wife Amber attended the national Republican Convention in Cleveland. COURTESY PHOTO/SHANE O'ROURKE
Emergency Services District board member Jack Watson, third from left, receives a plaque of appreciation for his nine years of service from Johnson County commissioners Monday at the Johnson County Courthouse. From left are commissioners Rick Bailey, Kenny Howell, Watson, Judge Roger Harmon and commissioners Jerry Stringer and Larry Woolley. COURTESY PHOTO/PAUL GNADT

News Stories

Burleson father stabbed to death

Burleson resident, Fabian Sonora, 21, lost his life in the early morning hours Monday in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

By CANDY McMICHEN

Career firefighting

Tom Foster of Burleson has been hired as the new executive director of Johnson County Emergency Services District #1, officials recently announced.

By Ben Tinsley

Shane O’Rourke and his wife Amber attended the national Republican Convention in Cleveland. COURTESY PHOTO/SHANE O'ROURKE

The road to Trump

BURLESON – Shane O’Rourke certainly has paid his dues as a Republican.

By Ben Tinsley

Emergency Services District board member Jack Watson, third from left, receives a plaque of appreciation for his nine years of service from Johnson County commissioners Monday at the Johnson County Courthouse. From left are commissioners Rick Bailey, Kenny Howell, Watson, Judge Roger Harmon and commissioners Jerry Stringer and Larry Woolley. COURTESY PHOTO/PAUL GNADT

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Separation Anxiety

CLEBURNE – The need for separation was never more evident.

By Paul Gnadt

‘If they had stayed in that car they would have died.’

An 85-year-old man is being hailed as a hero for helping pull two victims from a car crash before their vehicle was consumed in flame early Sunday.

By Ben Tinsley

Sports

Spartans down Joshua, stay in tie for first place

Centennial’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first District 9-5A loss Tuesday night with a 42-35 home victory over Joshua.

Burleson’s Justin McMaster goes for rebound during a game earlier this season. BURLESON STAR/RICKY MOORE

Elks’ Dubose sees silver lining in loss to Seguin

It’s tough to find a bright spot in a loss but Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose was able to find a silver lining in Tuesday’s 58-51 District 9-5A road loss to Arlington Seguin.

Molly McCalla, shown in action earlier this season, scored 20 points in Centennial’s win over Joshua Tuesday. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Lady Spartans romp to easy victory

A newcomer and veteran played major roles in Centennial’s 75-27 District 9-5A victory over Joshua at home Tuesday night.

Burleson's Jailah Ivory puts up a shot during a game earlier this season. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

After starting fast, Lady Elks fall

Burleson’s girls basketball team opened the first quarter of Tuesday’s District 9-5A game at Arlington Seguin strong.

VICK SIGNS WITH VANGUARD UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Joshua’s Trip Vick, a Burleson resident, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Vanguard University of Southern California.

Obituaries

PATRICIA JEAN HORN

Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

CAROLYN SPENCER

Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.

YVETTE M. LeGROS

Yvette M. LeGros, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Burleson Star

327 N.W. Renfro St.
PO Box 909
Burleson, TX 76028-0909

Phone: 817-295-0486
FAX: 817-295-5278

 