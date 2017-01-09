Shane O’Rourke and his wife Amber attended the national Republican Convention in Cleveland. COURTESY PHOTO/SHANE O'ROURKE
Emergency Services District board member Jack Watson, third from left, receives a plaque of appreciation for his nine years of service from Johnson County commissioners Monday at the Johnson County Courthouse. From left are commissioners Rick Bailey, Kenny Howell, Watson, Judge Roger Harmon and commissioners Jerry Stringer and Larry Woolley. COURTESY PHOTO/PAUL GNADT
Aurora Michelle Withem

News Stories

Career firefighting

Tom Foster of Burleson has been hired as the new executive director of Johnson County Emergency Services District #1, officials recently announced.

By Ben Tinsley

The road to Trump

BURLESON – Shane O’Rourke certainly has paid his dues as a Republican.

By Ben Tinsley

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Separation Anxiety

CLEBURNE – The need for separation was never more evident.

By Paul Gnadt

‘If they had stayed in that car they would have died.’

An 85-year-old man is being hailed as a hero for helping pull two victims from a car crash before their vehicle was consumed in flame early Sunday.

By Ben Tinsley

Two department store employees honored by city for saving infant’s life in December

BURLESON – When 2-week-old Aurora Michelle Withem was with her family at the front of Burleson’s Ross department store on Dec.

By Ben Tinsley

Sports

Centennial sophomore Zack Eagle won the boys division of Saturday’s Fort Worth Western Hills Shootout. BURLESON STAR COURTESY PHOTO/Andrea Schreiner

Elk, Spartan swim teams prep for district meet

Competing in the Fort Worth Western Hills Shootout is a different experience for Burleson and Centennial’s swim teams.

Centennial senior guard Hayden Smith cuts through Burleson junior guard Josiah Sneed (4) and senior forward Isaiah Nelson (24) Tuesday night. Centennial defeated the Elks, 53-43, to stay undefeated in district play. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Spartans prove too much for Elks

After a half of play, Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Burleson and Centennial seemed stuck in the mud with the Elks holding an 18-17 lead.

Centennial senior guard Bree Gustin scored a game-high 20 points in the Lady Spartans District 9-5A home win Tuesday over Burleson. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

CHS’ Gustin scores 20 in win over Lady Elks

Bree Gustin told her teammates and coaches before Tuesday’s game that she was ready to go.
And go she did.

Burleson’s girls soccer team won the title at the Lady Ellk Invitational over the weekend. BURLESON STAR/COURTESY PHOTO

Lady Elks claim title again

For the third consecutive year, Burleson’s girls soccer team won the title at the Lady Elk Invitational.

Centennial senior Lindsey Beckrich scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win Saturday over Colleyville Heritage. BURLESON STAR/SHAW STUDIOS

Lady Spartans go undefeated

Freshman Casie Watson stepped up and led Centennial’s girls soccer team to a 3-0 showing at the Richland Tournament over the weekend.

Obituaries

YVETTE M. LeGROS

Yvette M. LeGros, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

JAMES RAYMON HEFFNER

James Raymon Heffner passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the age of 80.
    Graveside services were 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Burleson Memorial Park.

DOLLY JANICE SPELLS

Dolly Janice Spells, 84, of Keene, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

