News Stories
EDITOR's NOTE: Following is the complete speech recently delivered by Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter during his "State of the City" presentation.
INTRODUCTION
By BURLESON MAYOR KEN SHETTER
Regardless that gambling is illegal in Burleson, the city’s highest ranking elected official publicly encouraged local business leaders to bet.
By PAUL GNADT
Members of the Burleson ISD board of trustees joined more than 238 school districts across Texas Tuesday night when they passed a resolution urging the Texas Legislature to repeal of the state’s “A
By BEN TINSLEY
A former Crowley ISD teacher turned actor, model, and dancer caused shockwaves early Monday when he committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live in Los Angeles.
By BEN TINSLEY
BURLESON – Burleson officials on Wednesday issued a temporary water shut-off notice for various areas of the city.
By BEN TINSLEY
Sports
When the water had settled at the end of the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships last Thursday, Centennial had qualified 11 individuals in 12 events and all six relays for the regionals
With 12 swimmers turning in personal best times in at least one event, Burleson’s swim team had a strong showing last Thursday at the District 7-5A swimming and diving championships at the Mansfiel
Centennial girls soccer coach loves taking her team to the Johnny Baggett Memorial “Kick-off” Classic hosted by Birdville High School because of the scale of competition they face in each match.
Centennial’s boys basketball team completed its first sweep of Crowley Tuesday night, in the four-year history of the series.
Cade Dudley is a name that Burleson boys basketball coach Alan Dubose won’t forget for a while.
Obituaries
Larry Laverne Foley, age 74, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, peacefully, with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Patricia Jean Horn went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven.
