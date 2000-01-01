Authorities braved the cold to fight a fire at a Burleson residence. COURTESY PHOTOS/CITY OF BURLESON
Jerry Henderson refuses to shave his beard, because the "natural santa" has dedicated his life to spreading Christmas cheer. BURLESON STAR/JON LEWIS

News Stories

Burleson man pardoned by President Obama

Steven Odell Moon, 57, of Burleson, was pardoned by President Obama earlier this month. He was one of 78 people pardoned by the President on Dec. 19.

By Ben Tinsley

Local diver drowns during inspection

A Burleson man drowned last week while performing a routine five-year inspection of a million-gallon municipal water storage tank in Massachusetts.

By Candy McMichen

Burleson Police apprehend suspected car burglars

BURLESON – Five youngsters believed to have committed a spree of car burglaries around the Peach Lane area were apprehended and taken into custody Saturday after leading Burleson Police on a fairly

By Ben Tinsley

Top 10 local stories of 2016

BURLESON – Well, 2016 is ending and it is now time for one last peek at the stories that affected this community over the past 365 days.

By STAFF REPORTS

UPDATED: ‘He was very open about his struggle with alcohol and depression.’

BURLESON –  The recent death of Gary Edgmon of Burleson, who suffered from years and years of depression, is causing major waves among the many friends and family members who loved him.

By Ben Tinsley

Sports

Centennial's Lady Spartans won the Bronze title at the Aggieland Tournament. BURLESON STAR/COURTESY PHOTO

Lady Spartans win Bronze title at Aggieland Tournament

After falling in its first game at the Aggieland Tournament, Centennial's girls basketball team won its next four games to win the Bronze Bracket championship.

Burleson's girls basketball team finished second at the Pilot Point Tournament. BURLESON STAR/COURTESY PHOTO

Lady Elks finish second at Pilot Point Tournament

Burleson’s girls basketball team camp up short in the championship game of the Pilot Point Tournament losing to Bridgeport, 27-26, Tuesday.

Centennial senior quarterback Payton Strambler was recently selected as the District 9-5A Offensive Player of the Year. BURLESON STAR/CHRIS JASO

Strambler top offensive option

After running Centennial’s triple option attack  for the past two seasons, senior quarter Payton Strambler knew the offense as well as his coaches.

Burleson junior receiver Jaylen Johnson was one of three Elks to earn first-team honors on recently the District 9-5A football team. BURLESON STAR/LYDIA DICKEY

Elk trio earns first-team honors

Burleson’s football team couldn’t overcome inexperience in its 2016 campaign and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years but the coaches in District 9-5A tagged three of the Elks for f

Top 5 Cetennnial High sports storles from 2016

1 - Eagle first Spartan to swim at state

Centennial freshman Zack Eagle became the first Spartan to compete at the UIL Class 5A swimming and diving championships.

Obituaries

DEMA DIANE MONTGOMERY

Dema Diane Montgomery, loving wife, Princess, best friend to John Montgomery, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

PAUL F. BRADLEY

Paul F. Bradley, born Sept.

DOUGLAS HAMMOND SR.

Douglas Hammond was born Nov. 7, 1937 and passed away Dec. 22, 2016.

